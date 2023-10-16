Drew Barrymore Criticized for Avoiding Writers Strike Drama on New Episode of Talk Show: 'Not a Good Look'
Drew Barrymore is under fire yet again.
On Monday, October 16, the actress' talk show aired its Season 4 premiere, but the eponymous host failed to mention the chaos she endured last month when she tried to resume her series amid the writers' strike — a move that sparked a few of her staffers to quit.
The mom-of-two, 48, kicked off the new episode by announcing, "Alright everybody, welcome to season four. Let’s go girls." She then brought out guest Shania Twain — though viewers weren't impressed.
"Seriously? No guest should appear," one person wrote on X, the platform formerly know as Twitter.
"Not a great look," noted another, while Variety called the premiere a "meandering" mess that proved she need her original writers back.
As OK! reported, the movie star revealed in September that she was bringing back her show without writers, explaining, "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."
"We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time," she reasoned of her decision. "I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience."
- Drew Barrymore Pauses Her Talk Show Amid Strikes After Intense Backlash
- 'Slap in the Face': Drew Barrymore Receives Intense Backlash After Resuming Production on Her Talk Show Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strikes
- Drew Barrymore Removes Apology Video for Resuming Her Talk Show Amid SAG Strikes Hours After Posting
After writers quit and Barrymore received a ton of backlash, she decided to halt production and issue an apology.
"I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK," she expressed in a social media video. "I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR, protected situation. And I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."
"I've been through so many ups and downs in my life and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to [the] writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I deeply apologize. I don't exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it's hard to make decisions from that place," shared the magazine editor.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team. We really tried to find our way forward, and I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon," the star noted.