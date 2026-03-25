Shaquille O’Neal Denies Sending Sabrina Carpenter Racy DMs After He’s Accused of Telling the Pop Star He’s 'Horny' for Her

On an episode of “Big Podcast With Shaq,” the basketball legend, 54, read aloud the messages in question to guest star Jim Jones .

Shaquille O’Neal claimed he did not flirt with Sabrina Carpenter.

“I want you to tell me if this is me or not me,” he declared before dissecting the alleged DMs.

"D---, baby. I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day. Just jokes, I’m Shaq what’s your name baby,” the NBA star read.

“I know who you are…you’re way too famous to be sending messages like that…” the singer, 26, reportedly responded.

"I can't be horny and want some of that Snow Bunny for myself?! You being rude for no reason,” the next message allegedly sent by O’Neal read. “You can’t handle big diesel anyways…my meat would have you in the hospital! Can we find out?”

O’Neal then denied ever sending those messages to Carpenter.

"First of all, the Diesel has way more game than that," he joked.