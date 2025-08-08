NEWS Sharon Osbourne Reveals Sweet Confession Ozzy Made About Fans Weeks Before His Sad Death Source: MEGA Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne tied the knot in 1982. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 8 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne wasn't aware of how many hearts he truly touched through his music. In an interview that took place days before the Prince of Darkness died at age 76 on Tuesday, July 22, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, opened up about her husband's surprised reaction to the massive amount of fans who showed up in support of his band, Black Sabbath, during their "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert in Birmingham, England, earlier in the month. The July 5 show marked Ozzy's final performance ever, though those in attendance were unprepared by how soon after he'd lose his life.

Ozzy Osbourne Had 'No Idea' How Many Fans Loved Him

Source: MEGA The heavy metal singer performed for the last time just weeks before his death.

"He turned around and he said to me that night, he said, 'I had no idea that so many people liked me,'" Sharon, 72, told Pollstar on July 17, though the interview wasn't published until Tuesday, August 5. "Ozzy’s always been in his own bubble," she admitted of the heavy metal singer, whom she shares Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, with.

Sharon Osbourne Calls Metal Fans 'the Most Loyal in the World'

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne said her husband didn't realize how many fans loved him.

Sharon, however, wasn't at all surprised by the packed crowd and outpouring support from fans. "Oh my God, the metal fans are the most loyal fans in the world! When they’re a fan, you’ve got them for life. They don’t go anywhere," the British television personality declared.

Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Reflects on Dad's Final Show

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne told fans they had 'no idea' how much Black Sabbath's final concert meant to her dad.

Ozzy and Sharon's daughter Kelly similarly opened up about how much it meant to her father to have so many people come together in his honor. “I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who came to the show last night, [and] thank you to everybody who was involved in the show last night," she expressed via Instagram shortly after the concert. "You have no idea what it did for my dad. It was one of the most magical experiences of my entire life, and if I keep talking, I’m probably going to end up crying again. So, that’s all I’ll say for now. Thank you."

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76 on Tuesday, July 22.