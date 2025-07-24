Heartbroken Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out After Dad Ozzy's Sad Death: Read Her Touching Tribute
Ozzy Osbourne's daughter was left heartbroken after the rock legend died at age 76 on Tuesday, July 22, after a difficult battle with Parkinson's disease.
Kelly Osbourne — the 40-year-old child of Ozzy and his wife, Sharon Osbourne — took to Instagram on Thursday, July 24, to react to her father's death publicly for the very first time.
Kelly Osbourne Reacts to Dad Ozzy's Death
"I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had 💔," Kelly wrote in white text over a black screen via her Instagram Story.
The words were song lyrics from her dad's band Black Sabbath's song "Changes," which she recorded as a duet with her father in 2003.
Ozzy Osbourne's 6 Kids Mourn the Loss of Their Father
Kelly is the second youngest child of Ozzy — a father-of-six.
The rock legend also shared his daughter Aimee Osbourne, 41, and son Jack Osbourne, 39, with Sharon.
Before tying the knot with the British television personality in 1982, Ozzy was married to his ex-wife, Thelma Riley, for roughly a decade.
Ozzy and Thelma said "I do" in 1971 and finalized their divorce shortly before his wedding to Sharon.
During the "Paranoid" singer's marriage to Thelma, the pair welcomed two biological children, Louis Osbourne, 50, and Jessica Osbourne, 53. Ozzy also adopted Thelma's son Elliot Kingsley, 59, whom she welcomed during a previous relationship.
Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76
Ozzy's death was confirmed via a statement from the Osbourne family on Tuesday.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the message read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
The Final Show
The heavy metal singer had just performed his final concert with Black Sabbath weeks before his passing.
On July 5, Ozzy performed on stage from a throne in the U.K. city of Birmingham. His daughter Kelly — whose fiancé proposed to her at the special event — shared an emotional post after the show to inform fans just how much the farewell concert meant to her dad.
"To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement!" Kelly wrote. "I can’t even wright this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad."
She continued: "Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and good bye in the most beautiful way!"