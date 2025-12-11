Sharon Osbourne Insists Late Husband Ozzy's Cheating 'Didn't Faze' Her as She's 'Used to Extreme Behavior'

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne made an unexpected confession about her late husband Ozzy’s infidelity. During a Wednesday, December 10, interview with Piers Morgan, the television personality, 73, opened up about whether the rocker’s cheating bothered her. Sharon, who witnessed “addicts,” “alcoholics” and a “violent father” growing up, said she's “so used to extreme behavior.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube Piers Morgan interviewed Sharon Osbourne.

“I know it’s a whole thing with a lot of women, ‘If you go with somebody else, that’s it. It’s over.’ But we’re all so different. It didn’t faze me,” she said. It only began to bother the star when Ozzy — whom she married in 1982 — brought ladies into their private quarters. “A couple of times, it was like, ‘I don’t like the fact you brought them to my house.’ And it is my f------ house. I would go to him, ‘I furnished it!’ That I didn’t like,” she explained. But Sharon clarified that in the end, his actions “mean[t] nothing” to her because she “knew what he [was] like.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses His Infidelity

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne cheated on his wife.

The Black Sabbath artist cheated on his wife with multiple women, including Michelle Pugh during a four-year affair. He expressed regret over his behavior during a 2020 interview with a news outlet. "I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore," he said. "I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn’t leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube Sharon Osbourne addressed her late husband's infidelity.

In 2017, he tried to defend why his eyes wandered away from his wife. "It’s a rock 'n' roll thing — you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f-----, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out,” he told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne moved on from husband Ozzy's cheating.

The musician "realized what a f------ idiot I was” and found a sense of “control” in his life later on. “When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s---. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f----- idiot I’ve been,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne Died at Age 76

Source: MEGA Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne got married in 1982.