Sharon Osbourne Not Looking for Love Again After Tragic Death of Husband and 'Twin Flame' Ozzy, Source Claims: 'Would Feel Like a Betrayal'
After Ozzy Osbourne’s recent passing, his wife, Sharon, will not be looking for any new lovers going forward, multiple sources confirmed to gossip columnist Rob Shuter. The pair, who were married for over four decades, had their share of ups and downs, especially with Ozzy’s substance abuse issues. Still, Sharon stood by his side until the end and was one of his biggest cheerleaders both personally and professionally.
Sharon Osbourne Will Not Move on From Ozzy
Insiders who spoke to Rob claimed there’s “no second act in love” for Sharon. “Ozzy was her one — her twin flame,” they explained via his Substack. “That’s it.”
“It would feel like betrayal,” a longtime friend added of the prospect of Sharon moving on with another man. “Sharon believes in once-in-a-lifetime love — and she already had hers.”
Sharon's Working to Preserve Ozzy's Legacy
Although he is gone, sources detailed Sharon remains dedicated to Ozzy and is “laser-focused” on preserving his memory.
“She’s working with the kids to create a definitive legacy project,” an insider detailed. “She wants Ozzy remembered not just as a metal god — but as the love of her life.”
This isn't surprising, as up to the very end of his life Sharon worked hard to make Ozzy's final concert happen even amid his severe health struggles.
Ozzy's Tragic Death
As OK! reported, Ozzy’s family revealed he died “surrounded by love” at the age of 76 on July 22. According to a report, paramedics fought for hours to save him.
“We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance said in a statement to a news outlet.
Despite their efforts, the paramedics were ultimately unsuccessful.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," they shared. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Ozzy's Family Was 'With Him' Until the End
In his final days, a friend of the family told a news publication his family was “with him to the end.” "For a man whose life was the definition of chaotic, his final days in this world were incredibly peaceful,” they elaborated. “Sharon barely left his side. Kelly, Jack and Aimee also spent time with him. It was a very special time.”
On July 24, Kelly spoke out about her dad’s death, simply writing, “I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had 💔.”
The words were song lyrics from her dad's band Black Sabbath's song "Changes," which she recorded as a duet with her father in 2003.