Sharon Osbourne 'Never' Left Ozzy's Side in Harrowing Final Days

Sharon Osbourne meant it when she promised to be there for Ozzy Osbourne in sickness and in health upon saying "I do" to the late rock legend in 1982.

The British television personality remained by her husband's side until his very last breath, as she confirmed Ozzy died surrounded by family inside of their Buckinghamshire home in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 22.

While Sharon "never" left Ozzy's side during his final moments, their children also soaked up the last of their time with the Black Sabbath frontman while in Birmingham for his final performance with the heavy metal band on July 5.