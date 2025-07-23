Sharon Osbourne 'Never' Left Ozzy's Side in Harrowing Final Days
Sharon Osbourne meant it when she promised to be there for Ozzy Osbourne in sickness and in health upon saying "I do" to the late rock legend in 1982.
The British television personality remained by her husband's side until his very last breath, as she confirmed Ozzy died surrounded by family inside of their Buckinghamshire home in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 22.
While Sharon "never" left Ozzy's side during his final moments, their children also soaked up the last of their time with the Black Sabbath frontman while in Birmingham for his final performance with the heavy metal band on July 5.
Inside Ozzy Osbourne's Final Days
"Ozzy’s family was with him to the end," a friend of the Osbournes told a news publication. "For a man whose life was the definition of chaotic, his final days in this world were incredibly peaceful."
“Sharon barely left his side. Kelly, Jack and Aimee also spent time with him. It was a very special time," the source said of The Talk alum and the three kids she shared with Ozzy.
The "Paranoid" singer was also a father to his and ex-wife Thelma Riley's daughter, Jessica, and son, Louis. Ozzy additionally adopted his former spouse's son Elliot Kingsley upon marrying her in 1971.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Were Married for 43 Years
The beginning of the end for Ozzy started out sweet, with him and Sharon celebrating more than four decades of marriage just one day before he performed from a throne for Black Sabbath's final concert earlier this month.
It wasn't until they returned home from the show that his health took a turn for the worse.
"Ozzy and Sharon had marked their 43rd wedding anniversary the day before his show in Birmingham and when they returned home Ozzy sadly went downhill," the insider explained. "He had been unwell with his Parkinson’s and that huge final show took its toll."
- Rock & Roll And Romance!: Ozzy Osbourne & Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 40th Wedding Anniversary
- Sharon Osbourne Looks Back On Violent Marriage To Ozzy Osbourne: 'We Would Beat The S**t Out Of Each Other'
- Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Tried To Kill Wife Sharon: ‘You’ve Got To Die’ In Explosive Documentary
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ozzy Osbourne Played Final Show Weeks Before Death
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 after suffering a fall, but didn't reveal his diagnosis to the public until the following year.
"No one foresaw how quickly he passed away. But although it was a shock, there is gratitude that they could all be together," the confidant expressed.
Regarding his final concert, another friend of the Osbournes noted: "Ozzy was immensely proud of being able to put on that show and perform. To be up in front of his fans performing was what drove him."
"He said it himself on stage, 'This is the best thing I have ever done.' Those words couldn’t have been more true," admitted the second source.
Despite being in "constant pain" and having "nurses tending to him around the clock," Ozzy was "determined to play this last show."
"His determination came from wanting to play for the fans one last time who gave him the amazing life he and Sharon have enjoyed together," the insider mentioned. "Despite his ailments, Ozzy was still very much all there. Sharp-witted and loved to crack a joke. After the show, Ozzy was looking forward to fully retiring at Welders with Sharon, spending their last days together in Buckinghamshire."
"Despite all their well known ups and downs over the years, the love Sharon and Ozzy share was strong until the end," the confidant concluded.