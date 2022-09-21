'You Did This To Me': Sharon Osbourne Slams CBS, Reveals What Went Down After Her Exit From 'The Talk'

Last year, Sharon Osbourne swiftly left The Talk after she was slammed for defending Piers Morgan's controversial views. Now, she's finally spilling the tea behind the dramatic ordeal.

In her last episode, Osbourne shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. She also supported Morgan when he declared that he didn't believe any of the Duchess of Sussex's accusations, which include a claim that a member of the monarchy had "concerns" over the color of her son's skin.