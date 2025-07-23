or
Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out After Announcing Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Photo of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne broke her silence and shared her first words since announcing the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on July 22.

July 23 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Sharon Osbourne shared her first words since announcing the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

The reality TV alum, 72, reacted after fellow musician Gavin Rossdale posted a touching tribute to the late Black Sabbath rocker following his passing on Tuesday, July 22. Ozzy was 76.

Sharon Osbourne Spoke Out After Announcing Ozzy Osbourne's Death

image of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne married in 1982.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne married in 1982.

"RIP OZZY - a great man -a true legend," Rossdale, 59, captioned a photo of himself with the “Paranoid” artist via Instagram. "i met ozzy through jack just a few times but he was so warm and kind and funny and i love that memory .sending much love to his family at this difficult time. Rest in power."

Sharon shared her appreciation for the post, writing in the comments section, “Bless you.”

Ozzy Osbourne's Death Was Announced on July 22

image of Sharon Osbourne spoke out since announcing her husband's death.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne spoke out since announcing her husband's death.

The comment marked Sharon’s first public comment since announcing the death of her husband in a statement on Tuesday, July 22.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon said in a statement with kids Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

sharon osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death Has Yet to Be Revealed

image of Ozzy Osbourne performed his final concert earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne performed his final concert earlier this month.

Osbourne’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, but it’s believed to be related to his longstanding battle with Parkinson’s disease. Multiple outlets reported in December 2024 that the rock star was “aware of his own mortality” and was preparing a “farewell show” with his Black Sabbath bandmates, which happened in his hometown of Birmingham, England, earlier this month.

Kelly Osbourne Praised Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance

image of Kelly Osbourne is the youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne is the youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Kelly, Ozzy’s youngest daughter, commemorated the emotional experience and took to Instagram after the concert to reflect on the special moment, writing, “To say that yesterday was magic is an understatement!”

"I can’t even [write] this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and good bye in the most beautiful way!"

