Sharon Stone Proves She's The Queen Of Thirst Traps At 64
Sharon Stone has proven that you're never too old to enjoy a good thirst trap, and the timeless beauty consistently shows the world that age is nothing but a number.
She's worked hard to feel confident about how both her face and body have changed over the years, and her Instagram followers are consistently inspired by her honest posts.
OK! previously reported the 90s sex symbol began sharing her bikini photos this summer as a way for her and a friend to capture their own beauty on camera. But after several images quickly went viral, the internet reminded her and the world why millions of people consider her an icon.
Recently, Stone shared a relatable caption on her social media account that made most fans say both "wow" and "same". The actress said, "Why do I always get in shape when summers over?"
Even though her comments section was filled with fire emojis, there was a period in her life when she struggled with accepting her figure. "There was a point in my forties when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door," she admitted. "I won't get out until I can fully accept my body,"
The former model went makeup-free while on vacation in Venice embracing her natural features. She looks better than ever since giving up on cosmetic procedures.
“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” she revealed in an interview.
The star radiates confidence and is enjoying life in her 60s.
“I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life,” she said. “I feel really, really happy. I’ve never been this joyful.”
Stone discussed her body image with Vogue Germany. She shared her thoughts on her stroke and being in her 60s with Vogue Arabia.