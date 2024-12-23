Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Make Sure to 'Connect' With Each Other Despite Their Busy Schedules: 'We've Become a Good Team'

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East may have their hands full with three kids — Drew, Jett and Barrett — but they still make sure to put one another first.

"We've become a good team. It's been really fun. We heard an analogy: there's the kite and there's a kite holder in every relationship, so one person is usually off chasing dreams or being busy and the other one has to hold down the fort. I think we've kind of passed that back and forth with each other, and it's worked out pretty well," the football star, 33, exclusively tells OK! alongside his wife, Johnson, 32, as the pair discuss making last-minute gift-giving magic in their new collaboration with Amazon Same-Day Delivery.