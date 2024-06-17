Shawn Johnson Admits She Isn't Interested in Doing a Reality Show With Her Family: 'We Like Being in Control of What the World Sees'

In the meantime, the blonde beauty, who gave birth to her third son in December 2023, is busier than ever, especially after welcoming son Barrett, a.k.a. "Bear," into the world. "I am tired!" she quipped. "But it's amazing. My babies are amazing. They're the greatest gifts I have ever been given. Three babies is a lot, though. It went from like, 'We can handle two,' to 'This is a lot of children!' It's perfect. I feel like our family is complete, but it's a whole new world we're living in now where I feel like I'm never going to have enough time with each individual kid, so it's shifted priorities completely."

Johnson knows all too well what mom guilt is like — and she doesn't see it going away anytime soon. "There's no like, 'I can go do a little work and then still feel like I've spent enough time with my daughter.' There will never be enough time with each of them, so family is literally everything right now and it's great. It's just a new phase of life," she shared. "I try to give myself grace and understand that I'm in a phase of life where I'm not going to be the fittest, I'm not going to be the most rested, I'm not going to have a lot of time to spend with my friends, but it's the most amazing phase of life because I'm seeing my kids grow up. I just have to give myself grace and remind myself these things daily. That's what is getting me through."