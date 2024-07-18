Gold Medalist Nastia Liukin 'Created a Sisterhood' With Her 2008 Olympic Teammates: 'It Really Is Special'

"My whole life I've semi-joked about the fact that both of my parents, Valeri Liukin and Anna Kotchneva, are world champion gymnasts. I've always said, 'I obviously have good genes for the sport.' Now being able to see the results and see how it's actually true is awesome. I always said I'm a split image of my mom and dad, and the results confirmed that. I've always been a little taller than my other teammates, so I've been more flexible and quick but not fast at running. What I realized was that it wasn't just by chance," she explains of the results. "Being able to do this test was so mind-boggling to me because I always had to work so hard on my strength and now I can compare my results to other athletes in other sports. When watching, you think, 'Are they just talented or born with this?'"

"For instance, vault was my worst event, and in any part of training and conditioning, I had to double or triple the amount only because that was my weakness. But with the flexibility aspect, I didn't have to do much because it was something that came more naturally to me. It was interesting being able to see all the results. With the Olympics coming up, it will be cool to see how talented so many different athletes are — but in different ways. Gymnasts versus volleyball players versus a sprinter. It's cool to see how much of that is the superhero in them or how much of it is hard work."