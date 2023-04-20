Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands In Santa Monica As It's Revealed The Two Have Been 'Secretly Seeing Each Other' For Weeks
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to be rekindling the old flame!
Days after the (supposed) exes left the public gobsmacked with their very public make out during the first weekend of Coachella, the "Señorita" singers were spotted holding hands during a late night stroll in Santa Monica on Wednesday, April 19 — more than a year after their shocking breakup.
Mendes seemed to be laid back in a monochrome beige sweatsuit while Cabello rocked a baggy white shirt with jeans as she clutched the "Lost In Japan" crooner's hand.
The mysterious rendezvous comes as insiders spilled that the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" collaborators — who ended their nearly three year relationship in November 2021 — have been "secretly" seeing each other for "weeks" prior to their PDA-packed outing at the biggest music festival of the year.
According to insiders, the pop stars "played the field" during their 18-month split which only made them realize just how "special their relationship really is."
"They have hung out several times with friends and alone in recent weeks. They are seeing where things go," the source continued. "They both know now how special what they had was."
Per people in Mendes and Cabello's inner circle, the communication was never officially cut off during their break due to their shared Golden retriever, Tarzan, whom they purchased while living together during the COVID-19 pandemic. "They never really stopped talking since their breakup," the insider spilled.
"Because they share a dog together, which Camila takes care of, they have been in communication. Any one who has gone through a breakup with pets understands this," the source continued.
During their time apart, the "Havana" singer dated LOX Club founder Austin Kevitch, while the "Stitches" artist was linked to his 51-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and Sabrina Carpenter.
"He kept putting every girl up against Camila and she kept comparing her relationship with Shawn to Austin," the insider dished. "This is one of the reasons that she and Austin did not work out. Camila has never stopped being crazy about Shawn and she has always felt that he was the one for her."
TMZ obtained the photos of Mendes and Cabello.
Daily Mail spoke to sources close to Mendes and Cabello.