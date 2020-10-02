Shawn Mendes teased that his new album, Wonder, will contain lots of bops dedicated to his longtime girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

“You’re getting lotssss of love songs for Camila,” the 22-year-old “Stitches” singer commented on YouTube on October 1 — just before premiering the title-track for Wonder. The new record will be the musician’s fourth studio album, which will be released on December 4 via Island Records.

On October 2, Mendes — who was previously quarantining with his lady — told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash-Up that he has not seen his girlfriend in a few weeks. Cabello has been busy filming James Corden‘s adaption of Cinderella in the U.K. The former Fifth Harmony member will be playing the leading role in the project.

Mendes admitted that dating a fellow artist can be intimidating, but he gushed that his lady has given him great “advice and encouragement” while writing new tunes.

“I think it’s really interesting because when your girlfriend is an insanely talented, [a] real musician who writes her own music, it’s scary to write an album around her. And she was with me when I was in the studio doing it,” Mendes confessed.

Cabello was Mendes’ biggest supporter while he was working on the album. He described her as the “champion” of Wonder. “She would do this thing, like, once a month, ‘Hey, just a reminder, this concept you’re on is incredible. It’s going to make people feel something really special,'” he said.

Cabello proved yet again to be Mendes’ number one fan by taking to Instagram on October 1 to describe the new album as a “gift to the world.”

“The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now,” she began, sharing a snippet of the Wonder single music video. “He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”

Mendes confirmed the winter release date for Wonder on September 30. On Twitter, he thanked his fans for being by his side for so many years. “I love you all so much,” he tweeted. “It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time.”

Mendes and Cabello revealed they were dating in summer 2019, and ever since, they have been inseparable. The power-couple’s collab “Señorita” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, landing them both a 2020 Billboard Music Awards nomination.

The pair got together three years after their first song collaboration “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The song was Cabello’s first single as a solo artist following her departure from Fifth Harmony.