Doctor's Orders? Shawn Mendes & His Chiropractor Arrive At Singer's Home Together As Romance Rumors Swirl
A quick adjustment may have turned into an intimate romance for Shawn Mendes and his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.
The dynamic duo was seen arriving at the 24-year-old’s house in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday, January 15, after several months of L.A. outings and rumored dates.
Mendes and the 51-year-old celebrity doctor held onto blended beverages as they walked across the “Treat You Better” singer’s pathway and into the front entrance of his lavish home.
Dr. Miranda had a black tote bag slung over her shoulder — which was potentially packed with some essential overnight items — as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The rumored couple was dressed quite casually, as Mendes wore trendy gray cargo pants, a black crewneck sweatshirt, in addition to sporting sunglasses on top of his buzzed head.
The famed celebrity chiropractor matched her man’s vibe, rocking a pink crewneck, aviator shades, black leggings and styled her hair in a tightly tied bun at the bottom of her head.
Romance rumors between Mendes and Dr. Miranda first swirled in July 2022 after the duo was caught enjoying a sweet lunch date together.
They have since been seen on multiple other occasions, including a recent trip to a nearby farmer's market.
The chiropractor has been providing treatment to Mendes for years, including for on-tour care and before important events, such as the AMAs, VMAs, Saturday Night Live and more.
Mendes' alleged new relationship comes more than one year after his shocking split from longtime lover Camila Cabello in November 2022.
The former flames confirmed their split in a joint Instagram Story announcement after putting their passionate intimacy on display for two and a half years.
"Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️," the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" singers expressed at the time.
“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward❤️❤️❤️," the message concluded.
