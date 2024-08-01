OK Magazine
Shawn Mendes 'Likes' Ex Camila Cabello's Post About 'Heartache' as She Poses Shirtless in Bed

Photo of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello said she's been 'going thru it' recently.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Was Camila Cabello trying to get ex Shawn Mendes' attention?

On Wednesday, July 31, the “I LUV IT” singer, 27, shared a snap of herself shirtless in bed along with an emotional caption, which some thought may have been targeted at her former boyfriend.

shawn mendes likes ex camila cabello post heartache poses shirtless
Source: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello shared that it has been 'hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup' due to 'heartache.'

“Going thru it lately ❤️‍🩹,” the star began. "Feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere I look, within me and around me.”

Cabello and Mendes originally dated from 2019-2021, however, in 2023, they rekindled their romance at Coachella — though the fling was short lived. Despite their rocky romance, the duo was spotted attending a soccer game together in Miami on July 14, though it's unclear if things are platonic or romantic.

“And I try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me,” Cabello’s message continued. “But it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup. If I am a part of your life and I disappear sometimes, that’s probably why.”

“So brb while I get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart. You know I’ll be back from my trips to h--- hotter funnier and smarter ;))) field notes: 27 is messy, gilded,” she concluded.

shawn mendes likes ex camila cabello post heartache poses shirtless
Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted attending a soccer game together on July 14.

Despite Cabello’s heartbreak possibly stemming from her on-off situation with Mendes, the 25-year-old — who recently announced his fifth studio album — “liked” the Instagram post.

Though it is unclear where the exes stand today, Mendes appeared to be giving his former lover some support during this tough time.

shawn mendes likes ex camila cabello post heartache poses shirtless
Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first dated from 2019-2021 but then rekindled their romance in 2023 before having another falling out.

As OK! previously reported, in March, the Fifth Harmony alum reflected on her and Mendes’ short reunion in 2023, when she alluded that the duo was done for good.

"I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun route — it was a fun moment," she said of their Coachella kiss.

shawn mendes likes ex camila cabello post heartache poses shirtless
Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello admitted they split for the second time because 'it wasn't a fit.'

When it came to why they broke up again, the celeb spilled, "It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, ‘Yeah this doesn't really — it's not a fit.' It doesn't feel right."

Cabello continued: "I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that — and it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good. This is not feeling good,’ like, ‘Let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on.'"

Source: OK!

Despite their romance coming to an end, the blonde beauty noted how much she appreciates her former lover.

"I will always care about him and love him, he's such a good person," she shared. "I'm lucky cause some people have exes who are awful — and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."

