Shawn Mendes 'Likes' Ex Camila Cabello's Post About 'Heartache' as She Poses Shirtless in Bed

“Going thru it lately ❤️‍🩹,” the star began. "Feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere I look, within me and around me.”

Cabello and Mendes originally dated from 2019-2021, however, in 2023, they rekindled their romance at Coachella — though the fling was short lived. Despite their rocky romance, the duo was spotted attending a soccer game together in Miami on July 14, though it's unclear if things are platonic or romantic.