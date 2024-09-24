Shawn Mendes’ Dating History: Camila Cabello, Hailey Bieber and More
Chloë Grace Moretz
In 2016, Shawn Mendes and Chloë Grace Moretz sparked dating rumors after they exchanged flirty messages on X. The speculation died down shortly after it started.
Hailey Bieber
The Sun released a report in 2017 claiming that Mendes and (née Baldwin) were spotted kissing at an after-party. The romance rumors intensified when they walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together.
Despite the buzz, the "Mercy" singer insisted they were only friends.
"I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo," Mendes told Rolling Stone in November 2018. "She’s still one of the f------ coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met. I think I'm an idiot to not, you know … But you can’t control your heart."
Camila Cabello
Mendes and his friend Camila Cabello confirmed their relationship in July 2019, years after their first meeting at an Austin Mahone show in 2014. Following their public outings and dates for years, they released a joint statement announcing their breakup.
"Hey guys, we've [decided] to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" the message, which they released in 2021, read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn."
They sparked reconciliation rumors in April 2023 after they were seen kissing at Coachella. However, sources said Cabello decided to call it quits with Mendes again two months later.
Jocelyne Miranda
The "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" hitmaker was linked to Jocelyne Miranda, his chiropractor, following their several outings in 2022. He has known Miranda, who is 26 years his senior, since at least 2018.
They remained tight-lipped about the rumored romance.
Sabrina Carpenter
In February 2023, Mendes was seen enjoying a day with Sabrina Carpenter, fueling dating rumors. They were also spotted leaving Miley Cyrus' album release party in March 2023 before their appearance at the Vanity Fair's Oscar party.
An Entertainment Tonight source later confirmed their relationship, stating, "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy."
However, Mendes dismissed the claims during an interview with RTL Boulevard.
"We are not dating," he told the publication. "But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. But thank you."
Charlie Travers
Page Six reported Mendes' cozy dinner with Charlie Travers in November 2023, sparking new dating rumors. They followed their Los Angeles outing with a beach date.
Neither of them commented on the speculation.