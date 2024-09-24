Shawn Mendes’ Dating History: Camila Cabello, Hailey Bieber and More

The Sun released a report in 2017 claiming that Mendes and (née Baldwin) were spotted kissing at an after-party. The romance rumors intensified when they walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together.

Despite the buzz, the "Mercy" singer insisted they were only friends.

"I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo," Mendes told Rolling Stone in November 2018. "She’s still one of the f------ coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met. I think I'm an idiot to not, you know … But you can’t control your heart."