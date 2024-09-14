The Love Triangle Heats Up! Camila Cabello 'Likes' Ex Shawn Mendes' Instagram Posts as Sabrina Carpenter Is Spotted Out With Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Following VMA Performances

Internet sleuths noticed that Cabello double-tapped on Mendes’ black and white upload, which he captioned, “🫂♥️,” as well as his video of the performance, where he penned, “Man, that was really so much fun to play. Thank you @vmas. @mikesabath , @eddiebenjamin I love you.”

It appears like Cabello has been trying to get her ex-lover’s attention after they called it quits back in summer 2023. The couple originally got together in 2019 and dated until 2021. They later reunited in April 2023 at Coachella. Before the duo reunited at the music festival, Mendes, 26, was spotted spending time with Carpenter, 25.