The Love Triangle Heats Up! Camila Cabello 'Likes' Ex Shawn Mendes' Instagram Posts as Sabrina Carpenter Is Spotted Out With Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Following VMA Performances

Composite photo of Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter.
Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello has been 'liking' Shawn Mendes' Instagram post following his performance at the VMAs.

By:

Sept. 14 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Did Shawn MendesVMAs performance spark something in ex Camila Cabello?

Following the “Stitches” singer’s display at the award show — where his former flames Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter also took the stage — the former Fifth Harmony member, 27, has been “liking” his posts on Instagram.

Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes was apparently seeing Sabrina Carpenter before getting back together with Camila Cabello in 2023.

Internet sleuths noticed that Cabello double-tapped on Mendes’ black and white upload, which he captioned, “🫂♥️,” as well as his video of the performance, where he penned, “Man, that was really so much fun to play. Thank you @vmas. @mikesabath , @eddiebenjamin I love you.”

It appears like Cabello has been trying to get her ex-lover’s attention after they called it quits back in summer 2023. The couple originally got together in 2019 and dated until 2021. They later reunited in April 2023 at Coachella. Before the duo reunited at the music festival, Mendes, 26, was spotted spending time with Carpenter, 25.

Chatter surrounding the stars’ love triangle hit an all-time high after Carpenter released her new album Short ‘n Sweet, with songs such as “Taste” and “Coincidence,” which allegedly detail the drama between the trio. Additionally, Cabello released her song “June Gloom,” which is supposedly about the situation.

On the day of the VMAs, Mendes shared a post on Instagram with the caption “Pulling up to my own funeral,” seemingly referencing how Carpenter and Cabello would be performing disparaging songs about him. In another odd coincidence, Cabello showed up in a funeral-inspired look to the star-studded award show.

Source: @SabrinaTimes/X
While it is unclear if there is still something between Cabello and Mendes, Carpenter has moved on with actor Barry Keoghan, 31.

Despite rumors circulating that the pair had recently split, the lovebirds debunked rumors as they were seen at dinner on Friday, September 13.

In the photos, the “Espresso” singer and the Saltburn alum were cuddled up in a booth as they enjoyed their meal.

In response, fans of the celebrity duo gushed over their public appearance.

Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes joked that the VMAs was his 'funeral' because both his exes Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello performed.

“Thank god I missed them,” one person penned, while another said, “Hot couple.”

As OK! previously reported, in addition to parts of Carpenter’s album allegedly referencing Mendes and Cabello, many also suspected her song “Bed Chem” was about her relationship with Keoghan.

Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter both have songs rumored to be about ex Shawn Mendes.

On the track, Carpenter sings, “I was in a sheer dress the day we met,” adding, “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?”

The line seems to reference when they both attended Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris in September 2023.

Source: OK!

Looking at photos from the fashion event, many people pointed out how Carpenter donned a black see-through ensemble, while Keoghan had on a white coat.

