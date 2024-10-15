Shawn Mendes Says Going to 'Therapy' Helped Him to Become 'Less Extreme' of a Person
Shawn Mendes is better than ever!
“Because of therapy, the newest part of myself I like the most is that I’m not as extreme anymore,” he explained during a candid conversation with John Mayer for Interview magazine.
The singer noted that this shift has allowed him to approach life with less pressure.
“I think within finding yourself, there’s humor. There’s not taking myself so seriously. I don’t feel like I’m waking up every day and stepping into the role of Shawn. I feel like I’m just waking up as him,” Mendes added.
Reflecting on his creative process and self-discovery, the “Treat You Better” vocalist shared how working on his new album has brought him a sense of clarity.
“It’s already given me more than any of my albums by so much, and I haven’t even shown anyone,” he revealed.
Mayer, 46, curious about the introspective journey behind the album, asked, “You’re not necessarily a moving target when it comes to figuring yourself out. If you figured another parcel of yourself out, do you get to keep that forever?”
“I’m always here to let parts die,” Mendes, 26, said. “But subconsciously, I hold onto some parts.”
As the conversation continued, Mendes and Mayer touched on the theme of getting older.
“This isn’t meant to diminish anything you’ve gone through, but everything that you’ve wrestled with just seems to be the natural progression of figuring out getting older," Mayer said.
“Of course. It’s funny when you go through your first breakup, it feels like you all-of-a-sudden have all the answers in the world. You’re like, ‘Hey, man, I’ve seen it all at that point,’” Mendes, who split from Camila Cabello for good in 2023, shared.
The “Mercy” singer acknowledged that these experiences have shaped him.
“But to be honest, if someone was like, ‘What do you think the number one reason for you feeling generally better these days is?’ I’d probably first answer therapy, and secondly, just taking myself less seriously,” he continued.
On September 30, Mendes appeared as a guest on Jay Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast, where he discussed his canceled tour and revealed that he had “anxiety or panic” attacks during the making of his new album.
“I did not even know at that point what I felt like and what I looked like to myself,” he said, referring to the “darkest point” in his life.