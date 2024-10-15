or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Shawn Mendes
OK LogoHEALTH

Shawn Mendes Says Going to 'Therapy' Helped Him to Become 'Less Extreme' of a Person

shawn mendes new album journey
Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes reflected on how 'therapy' and personal growth led him to be 'not as extreme anymore.'

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Shawn Mendes is better than ever!

Article continues below advertisement
shawn mendes shares therapy impact
Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes said that 'because of therapy, the newest part of myself I like the most is that I’m not as extreme anymore.'

“Because of therapy, the newest part of myself I like the most is that I’m not as extreme anymore,” he explained during a candid conversation with John Mayer for Interview magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer noted that this shift has allowed him to approach life with less pressure.

“I think within finding yourself, there’s humor. There’s not taking myself so seriously. I don’t feel like I’m waking up every day and stepping into the role of Shawn. I feel like I’m just waking up as him,” Mendes added.

Article continues below advertisement
shawn mendes therapy interview
Source: @shawnmendes/Instagram

Shawn Mendes' album, 'Shawn,' will be released on November 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on his creative process and self-discovery, the “Treat You Better” vocalist shared how working on his new album has brought him a sense of clarity.

“It’s already given me more than any of my albums by so much, and I haven’t even shown anyone,” he revealed.

MORE ON:
Shawn Mendes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mayer, 46, curious about the introspective journey behind the album, asked, “You’re not necessarily a moving target when it comes to figuring yourself out. If you figured another parcel of yourself out, do you get to keep that forever?”

“I’m always here to let parts die,” Mendes, 26, said. “But subconsciously, I hold onto some parts.”

Article continues below advertisement
shawn mendes opens up about aging
Source: JayShettyPodcast/YouTube

Shawn Mendes ended a long-term relationship with Camila Cabello in 2021 before briefly reuniting and parting ways again in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

As the conversation continued, Mendes and Mayer touched on the theme of getting older.

“This isn’t meant to diminish anything you’ve gone through, but everything that you’ve wrestled with just seems to be the natural progression of figuring out getting older," Mayer said.

“Of course. It’s funny when you go through your first breakup, it feels like you all-of-a-sudden have all the answers in the world. You’re like, ‘Hey, man, I’ve seen it all at that point,’” Mendes, who split from Camila Cabello for good in 2023, shared.

Article continues below advertisement

The “Mercy” singer acknowledged that these experiences have shaped him.

“But to be honest, if someone was like, ‘What do you think the number one reason for you feeling generally better these days is?’ I’d probably first answer therapy, and secondly, just taking myself less seriously,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
shawn mendes balance and humor
Source: JayShettyPodcast/YouTube

The pop icon revealed on the 'On Purpose' podcast that he had 'anxiety or panic' attacks during the making of his new album, 'Shawn.'

On September 30, Mendes appeared as a guest on Jay Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast, where he discussed his canceled tour and revealed that he had “anxiety or panic” attacks during the making of his new album.

“I did not even know at that point what I felt like and what I looked like to myself,” he said, referring to the “darkest point” in his life.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.