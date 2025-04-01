Shay Mitchell Stuns in Skimpy Blue Bikini as She Enjoys Maldives Getaway With Her 2 Daughters: Hot Photos
Shay Mitchell is serving major mom goals on her Maldives getaway!
The Filipino-Canadian actress took to Instagram, sharing some sizzling shots of her vacation with her two daughters, Atlas and Rome, whom she shares with longtime partner Matte Babel.
In the first snap, she showed off her beach-ready style in a striped baby blue bikini, which she paired with white flare pants and a sky blue button-up shirt.
“Hotter than the bluest flame 💙🐟,” she captioned the post, tagging the resort where she stayed.
The next slide gave her followers a full look at her chic outfit, with the white sand and crystal-clear blue water as her backdrop. She raised one arm to shield her face from the sun while rocking white-framed Y2K sunglasses.
The Pretty Little Liars star gave a peek at her tropical adventure with an aerial view of the Maldives from a helicopter ride. In another sweet shot, she shared a sweet mom-daughter moment, riding a bike with her kiddos, as they enjoyed some quality time together.
Even while on vacation, the Dollface alum didn’t skip out on staying healthy.
One shot showed her vibrant meal of fruits and green juice, while another featured a tennis rally with her girls. She kept it sporty in a white mini T-shirt, blue shorts and white Air Force 1 sneakers.
Fans couldn’t get enough of her photos, flooding the comments section with love.
“BLUE IS YOUR COLORRR SHAY,” one fan wrote.
“Obsessed with you using Selena [Gomez] lyrics for your caption,” another added.
“You are the moment,” a third raved.
“and honestly SUCH A SLAY OUTIFT,” a fourth doubled down.
The post comes after Mitchell recently shared how much joy her kids bring her, calling motherhood "wild but so much fun."
"Honestly, they're teaching me a lot of things that I didn't know about myself," she told People in November 2024, adding that she learned "patience" and "how to balance” because of her girls.
"They boss me around and it's a really fun time," Mitchell explained. "Every day I get to learn something new, but I also get to see things through their eyes."
The BÉIS founder also revealed that Atlas and Rome are starting to claim her closet as their own.
“They go in and they always grab my bags. They’re very into anything sparkly,” the mom-of-two shared.
“I've caught them recently getting the little miniature versions of my bags and strutting those around. I have to definitely keep an eye on them now because they're like little kleptos in my closet,” she joked.