Sheinelle Jones Stuns 'Today' Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager With Accidentally Crude Hand Gesture: 'It Looks Like You're Milking a Cow'

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Sheinelle Jones had the entire studio laughing while making an unfortunate ennuendo on-air. The anchor and her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, were innocently discussing balance in romantic relationships on the September 9 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle when Jones' hand gestures stopped the studio in its tracks. "Good luck on finding love," Jones encouraged viewers before putting her partially open hands out in front of her and alternating them up and down.

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Source: @jennasheinelle/YOUTUBE Sheinelle Jones accidentally made a crude gesture.

"I don't know why I just did this," she caught herself before doing it again. It appeared as though she was miming grabbing and squeezing a pair of round objects. The move made Bush Hager do a double take, with her mind immediately going somewhere totally not safe for work. The entire studio of producers and employees seemed to find their minds in the same place as they began to laugh while the anchor shook her head with her mouth agape at Jones' expression. "It did not look...," she told Jones, trailing off before mentioning what had sparked in her brain. "It's because we were talking about a different story."

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Source: @jennasheinelle/YOUTUBE Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones attempted to discuss balance.

"Let me explain," her co-anchor quickly chimed in. "... It's because of what you said. You can have your career or whatever, but you also wanted to have love. So I meant both." She did the move again, but her pure intentions weren't clicking for Bush Hager. "Is that a weight?" she asked. "Because the way you're grasping..." Jones clarified that she meant to symbolize a scale weighing the balance of a romantic relationship between two partners, but that didn't seem to come across on camera.

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'That Is Not What I Meant'

Source: @jennasheinelle/YOUTUBE Jenna Bush Hager teased Sheinelle Jones' odd hand gesture.

"Well, whatever you're holding is round," Bush Hager joked. Her co-host still seemed innocently confused by the rising laughter in the room as Bush Hager tried to move on to the next segment in the show. Suddenly, Jones gasped and threw her hands in the air. "It just hit me," she exclaimed. "That is not what I meant."

'It Looked Like You Were Milking a Cow'

Source: @jennasheinelle/YOUTUBE Sheinelle Jones tried to keep things classy.