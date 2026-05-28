Jenna Bush Hager Left Speechless After Halle Berry Mistakenly Thought She Asked a Scandalous Question

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Halle Berry jumped to conclusions as she assumed Jenna Bush Hager made a scandalous comment. During the Thursday, May 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, host Hager asked the actress, 59, her “biggest ick,” but she thought she was inquiring about something more intimate.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Halle Berry guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Berry burst into laughter and claimed she believed Bush Hager, 44, said “biggest d---.” The media personality’s mouth hung open while co-host Sheinelle Jones slapped Berry with her cards. “I was like, ‘What?’ It sounded like that, didn’t it?” Berry insisted, to which Jones promptly replied, “No! You are naughty!” The Crime 101 star then answered what she misunderstood the question to be by stating her fiancé, Van Hunt. “It’s like the word ‘biggest’ with the word ‘ick.’ She’s right,” Bush Hager defended the star. Berry once again thought the anchor uttered inappropriate language. “Ick! I said Ick! Yes, I did!” Bush Hager exclaimed.

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Halle Berry Gives Candid Bedroom Advice

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Halle Berry mistook the word 'ick' for 'd---.'

Elsewhere in the episode, Berry got candid about unfair expectations placed on women in the bedroom. She admitted that ladies sometimes feel pressured into saying they reached an o----- when in reality, they did not. Jones, 48, pointed out that a lot of women “fake it” for the sake of their partner’s pleasure. “We feel afraid..we’ve been afraid to say to our male partners, ‘That wasn’t so fun for me. It was great for you, but I had to get through it, because our path to o----- is a lot different,’” she explained. “If our partner doesn’t know that and understand that and take the time that we need, it just won’t get there. We’re biologically different, but we were afraid to say that, so the best relationships are relationships where people are honest.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager insisted she did not use explicit language.

The Catwoman star continued, “You tell your partner what you need. If you got there, you got there. If you didn’t, you didn’t. You can only get there together, so we have to start speaking up for ourselves and our sexual relationships and expressing what we need, because men can’t read our minds.”

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Halle Berry Gushes Over 'Best' S-- With Van Hunt

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones called Halle Berry 'naughty' following the hilarious incident.

In February, Berry spilled that her current s-- with fiancé Hunt is the “best” it’s ever been for her. “With age comes this, ‘I have zero f---- to give attitude,’” she said. “We’re just done worrying about everybody else’s feelings, oxytocin leaves us, that which we have when we’re younger and we can take care of our babies and take care of our man, and take care of everybody else’s problems, that leaves our body and a beautiful thing happens.” She added, “We stop caring about all of that, so why is it better? It’s better because I can now say to my partner, ‘Here’s what I want. Here’s what I don’t want. This feels good, this does not. You might have heard that that was a good thing to do to a woman’s v-----, but it’s actually not. Not mine, anyway.’ It’s having the confidence to show up for myself and to realize that I deserve an o----- also. I know in our youth sometimes, everybody has faked it because you just want it to be done. Sometimes you just want the pounding to stop, so you just say [I o-------] 'I'm good too,' and then you go find your vibrator in the bathroom, and you handle it yourself.”

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Halle Berry Confesses to 'Spinning' on Date Night

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Halle Berry is currently engaged to Van Hunt.