'I Just Don't Want to Screw It Up!': Craig Melvin Admits He's Nervous' to Fill Hoda Kotb's Shoes as New 'Today' Co-Host

“I’m nervous,” Melvin said of the promotion. “The show is a beloved national institution that has been around for about 73 years. No one wants to be the person who’s at the helm of the ship when the ship finds ice.”

Melvin does have quite the impressive track record in the news industry, having worked at NBC for the last 13 years. He also has been a news anchor on the Today 3rd Hour show since 2018.

“But I’ve never done this,” he explained to People. “I’m anxious but at the same time, it’s the first time I’ve been this excited about anything outside the day I got married and the birth of my two children. I am beyond stoked.”