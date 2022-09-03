His Ride Or Die! 'RHOBH' Personality Sheree Zampino Praises Ex-Husband Will Smith

Forever on his side! Sheree Zampino is standing up for her ex-husband Will Smith as the embattled actor continues to be hit with public backlash following the now-infamous Oscars slap earlier this year.

Zampino — who shares 29-year-old son, Trey Smith, with the King Richard star — is known for her recent "friend" role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills throughout season 12 of the hit Bravo show.