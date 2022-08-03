Richards has come under fire for defending costar Erika Jayne's drunken behavior after she told Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son to "F*** off," and tried to sleep with her older married son.

The Halloween actress also inserted herself into Sutton Stracke's fight with Diana Jenkins, where she attempted to act as the referee. "Why are you even here?" Zampino said of Richard's role in the argument.