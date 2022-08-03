Calling Out The OG! 'RHOBH' Star Sheree Zampino Says Kyle Richards Should 'Sit Down' Following Sutton Stracke Drama
Sheree Zampino did not hold back from saying how she really feels about Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave her hot take on the founding member of the show after Richards got herself in the middle of multiple fights over the past season.
"I like Kyle, but sometimes I think Kyle needs to sit down somewhere," Will Smith's ex-wife told podcast host David Yontef during the Monday, August 1, episode of Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef. "She's an OG, she's been on every season, she's very connected to the show...but she acts as the moderator."
Richards has come under fire for defending costar Erika Jayne's drunken behavior after she told Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son to "F*** off," and tried to sleep with her older married son.
The Halloween actress also inserted herself into Sutton Stracke's fight with Diana Jenkins, where she attempted to act as the referee. "Why are you even here?" Zampino said of Richard's role in the argument.
"I didn't understand. I don't think they needed that. Sometimes you need somebody to come in and be a moderator—and I mean, she's got the experience, she's got the knowledge and the information—but it's not always necessary," the entrepreneur said. "We don't always need a moderator."
Zampino also went on to call the Pretty Mess author's treatment of Beauvais' sons "completely inappropriate" while also teasing the much talked about cast trip to Aspen where things with the group reportedly go south after an alleged incident in a club involving an enraged Kathy Hilton.
"Garcelle and I had the foresight to take our butts back to the house," the mother-of-one explained of the getaway. "So I don't know...I don't know how that's gonna play out."
As OK! previously reported, during a night out with the ladies on the trip, the socialite allegedly got into a heated exchange with a nightclub worker after he would not fill her request to play a Michael Jackson song.