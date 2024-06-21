Sherri Papini's Ex-Husband Reveals It Was a 'Weight Off His Shoulders' to Cut Contact With Ex-Wife After Kidnapping Hoax

As OK! previously reported, Sherri disappeared while out on a jog in Redding, Calif., in November 2016. Following a country-wide search for the missing mom, she was found on the side of a road in Sacramento three weeks after her alleged abduction. She had various injuries and was also very malnourished at the time.

"As soon as I saw her face, the way she looked up at me in that moment, I just felt, this is fake, this is not real," Keith confessed to the outlet. "Then I felt guilty that I even thought that she could do this."