Julia Fox Takes After Ex Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori as She Arrives at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party in Nearly Naked Dress: Photos
Was Julia Fox inspired by her ex's lady?
The Uncut Gems star seemed to pull a page out of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's book, as she arrived at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., in a practically naked ensemble.
On Sunday, March 2, Fox stepped out in a beige, completely sheer Dilara Findikoglu SS23 gown — with only her extra-long hair extensions wrapping around parts of the dress to hardly cover up her private parts.
Like Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Fox's nipples were completely exposed as her bare chest was put on full display for all to see.
To go along with her outfit, the Italian-American model wore a pair of pointed-toe nude heels.
After photos of Fox's look hit social media, internet trolls were quick to mock her fashion choice for the evening.
"You have to be very desperate for attention to be nude at an event like this. Put some clothes on lady. So cringe," one critic complained, as another person similarly echoed: "Wtf is wrong with these women are they that desperate for attention?"
"That's what dating Kanye West does to you," a third hater declared, while a fourth individual called Censori a "trendsetter."
Censori certainly made a statement last month when she dropped her large black coat while posing for photos on the Grammys red carpet alongside her husband, exposing her nearly naked body and wearing nothing but a sheer piece of fabric.
West and Censori immediately left the awards show after their red carpet stunt, never making it inside despite the "I Wonder" rapper receiving a nomination for Best Rap Song for his track "Carnival" — which features Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.
While Fox's Vanity Fair after-party ensemble appeared very reminiscent to Censori's Grammys look, the Presence actress is no stranger to dressing in nearly naked styles.
Addressing her frequently bold fashion statements, Fox told NYLON in April 2024: "I don’t love quiet luxury or the clean-girl aesthetic. I like clothes to tell a story. I like them to be indicative of who a person is. I think when you're jumping on every trend that comes along, it shows a lack of authenticity or identity. I've always been drawn to the freaks, people that dress crazy. I find that those people are more my cup of tea."
Fox additionally claimed she doesn't tend to focus on "what's been done before," as she's "always looking forward" — though those comparing her after-party ensemble to Censori's Grammys number might beg to differ.
Opening up about her personality, Fox said she feels like "a chameleon" at times.
"I like to play dress-up and get into character. I love to try new things. I’m not really that afraid to be different or wear something crazy," she explained.