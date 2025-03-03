NEWS Zoë Kravitz Exposes Her Butt in Partially See-Through Gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party: Photos Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram Zoë Kravitz stunned at the 2025 'Vanity Fair' Oscars after-party.

Business in the front, party in the back is the exact look Zoë Kravitz went for at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Stepping out in a stylish black dress from Yves Saint Laurent, the frontside of Kravitz's ensemble appeared extremely sophisticated — though the back of the gown exposed the Blink Twice star and director's behind.

Source: E! News The actress' dress featured an open-back sheer detail.

The long-sleeved gown completely covered Kravitz starting at above her collarbones, with the dress reaching all the way to the floor. When the brunette beauty turned around, however, an alluring cut-out detail could be seen exposing her butt and back with a sheer, diamond-studded fabric. A silky black bow was placed right above her bum to split up the peek-a-boo detail and her toned back.

Source: E! News Zoë Kravitz exposed her butt with the steamy design.

Kravitz accessorized with silver rings, bracelets and earrings and wore her hair in a low bun with a dramatic side part. After Kravitz's outfit hit social media, fans were surprisingly not pleased with The Batman actress' fashion statement.

"The dress would have been better served without the back door mesh… what an odd thing to do. Is this supposed to be butt cleavage?" one critic questioned, as another person complained: "To have access to so many beautiful clothes, and to make such regrettable choices 😒." "Such a nice dress was destroyed," a third hater declared, while a fourth troll asked, "so... they call this fashion now???"

Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram Zoë Kravitz wore her hair in a low bun to match the partially sophisticated style.

Some social media users were fans of the look, however, with one admirer admitting: "Oh no! After reading all the comments I'm scared to be truthful🫣 I LOVED this dress. I thought it was just so demure at the front and the back was SO sleekly sinful.🔥 Killer🙌 I genuinely LOVED it." "Am I the only one who loved this look?" a second supporter echoed. "I love this look, I do not see it as trashy. Just very s--- with the appropriate body... And I give it a 👍🏾."

Kravitz's appearance at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 2, comes just one day after she sparked romance rumors with Noah Centineo following her split from ex-fiancé Channing Tatum. The Big Little Lies actress and The Recruit star were spotted leaving a bar-restaurant in Los Angeles at 2 a.m. before heading out in the same car together.

Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram Zoë Kravitz recently sparked romance rumors with Noah Centineo.

Kravitz and Centineo didn't show any public displays of affection, however, and it has not been confirmed whether the two are an item. One day prior to her night with Centineo, Kravitz's ex-fiancé appeared to debut his new romance with model Inka Williams just four months after Tatum and the Divergent actress called off their engagement.