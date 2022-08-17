New Details: Wendy Williams Didn't Believe Doomed Talk Show Was Canceled Until Day Before Finale

The explosive last few days of The Wendy Williams Show had staffers and the former television personality rattled.

After months of Wendy Williams experiencing multiple health woes that kept her from her famed purple chair, it became clear to production company Debmar-Mercury that the embattled celebrity was not OK, as her speech and communication was not what it once was, leaving them with no choice but to announce the 13th season of the chat show would be the last.