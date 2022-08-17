Wendy Williams Allegedly Dissuading Famous Friends From Appearing On Sherri Shepherd's New Series, Insider Claims

Giving them something to (daytime) talk about!

Months after the final episode of her long-running talk show hit airwaves in mid-June, it seems Wendy Williams is still less-than-thrilled about her television replacement.

The daytime TV legend has purportedly encouraged some of her famous pals to steer clear of Sherri Shepherd’s upcoming self-titled talk series, which is set to take over her Fox time slot.