Wendy Williams Allegedly Dissuading Famous Friends From Appearing On Sherri Shepherd's New Series, Insider Claims
Giving them something to (daytime) talk about!
Months after the final episode of her long-running talk show hit airwaves in mid-June, it seems Wendy Williams is still less-than-thrilled about her television replacement.
The daytime TV legend has purportedly encouraged some of her famous pals to steer clear of Sherri Shepherd’s upcoming self-titled talk series, which is set to take over her Fox time slot.
"Wendy has been calling her friends and saying don't go on the Sherri show and don't promote it," a source recently spilled, adding that Williams has also reportedly spoken to "all her favorite Real Housewives friends” about potentially boycotting the program.
Despite these alleged efforts, it seems Williams will still likely see many of her pals appear on Sherri, which is set to be produced by a very similar team to that behind The Wendy Williams Show, come its September 12 premiere.
NEW DETAILS: WENDY WILLIAMS DIDN'T BELIEVE DOOMED TALK SHOW WAS CANCELED UNTIL DAY BEFORE FINALE
“The thing is Wendy thinks she has this loyalty, but at the end of the day- no one is going to turn Sherri down," the source added.
Yet it seems one of Williams’ famous friends may be heeding her request after all — fellow TV personality, Nick Cannon.
Earlier this summer, Cannon allegedly turned down a request to promote Shepherd’s new show from production company Debmar-Mercury, reportedly citing his loyalty to Williams, as OK! previously reported.
NICK CANNON REFUSED TO PROMOTE SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW SHOW OUT OF LOYALTY TO WENDY WILLIAMS, CLAIMS INSIDER
"Nick Cannon would not endorse her out of allegiance to Wendy," an anonymous source told Page Six at the time. "He wasn’t cool with how they handled him and how they abruptly canceled his show and hustled everyone out of there and took their computers and s**t."
Yet it seems that Cannon’s influence only goes so far. “The thing is - Nick doesn't have his talk show anymore, so it's no skin off his nose to distance himself,” the aforementioned insider recently added.
The Sun was the first news outlet to report on Williams’ campaign against Shepherd's new talk show.