NEWS Shia LaBeouf Says Only Losers Who Have 'No Life' Are Wasting Their Time on the Release of the Epstein Files Source: MEGA A beleaguered Shia LaBeouf was too busy getting arrested to pay attention to the Epstein files. Lesley Abravanel March 2 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, actor Shia LaBeouf said he was "not paying no attention" to files related to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming he was too busy "chasing a--" at Mardi Gras to care about the news. The Transformers actor has been in the news simultaneously for unrelated legal issues, including an arrest in New Orleans on February 17 for simple battery following a fight during Mardi Gras. The actor resumed partying shortly after getting out of jail in New Orleans, but he was arrested again right after and charged with an additional misdemeanor count of simple battery in connection with the February 17 altercation.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Wasn't Payin' No Attention to Epstein Files'

Source: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office/MEGA Shia LaBeouf was arrested twice in the same trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

Callaghan asked LaBeouf his thoughts on the Epstein scandal during the interview on his Channel 5 YouTube show. “Nah bro, I was f---in’ chasing a-- on Mardi Gras, what you mean? I wasn’t payin’ no attention to Epstein files, nah,” LaBeouf said. “This s--- is beyond me bro, I don’t get into this s---.” “Yeah, I just wondered, it was like the biggest news story in the world for a couple days was Epstein,” Callaghan replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf Said 'Your Life Sucks' If You're Caught Up in the Epstein Drama

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf is a former child star.

LaBeouf, who first gained fame as a child star on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens, disagreed. “If you got no life and you just sit in a f---in’ hole all day and not, you know, chasin’ a--,” LaBeouf said. “Motherf----- that are in the street don’t give a f--- about this stupid s---.” He added “your life sucks” and “you’re a normie” if you get too caught up in all the Epstein drama.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Former Child Actor Admitted to Having a 'Small Man Complex'

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf made homophobic comments during his interview as well.

LaBeouf has had a long-term, on-and-off relationship with actress Mia Goth since 2012. They have one daughter, Isabel. The couple reportedly separated again in 2025. In 2020, musician FKA Twigs sued him for sexual battery and assault. The lawsuit was settled in July 2025. During the interview, he also made homophonic remarks and told Callaghan, “big gay people are scary.” “When I’m like standing by myself and three gays are next to me, touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that. Yeah,” he confessed. He said he does not believe he has a drinking problem, but admitted he had a “small man complex.”

Shia LaBeouf Was Brought Into an Epstein Scandal of His Own

Source: MEGA A woman claimed to be Shia LaBeouf's twin sister and said their uncle was Jeffrey Epstein.