Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, Debuts Pink Buzzcut Hairstyle Amid Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Ongoing War

shiloh jolie pitt pink buzzcut hairstyle
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 29 2023, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Too cool for school!

While out with a friend, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh showed off a fresh 'do: a light pink buzzcut!

Photographers caught the 17-year-old and her pal eating at Erehwon in Studio City, where they shared a hug after wrapping up their outdoor meal.

shiloh
Source: mega

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is Brad Pitt and ex Angelina Jolie's first biological child.

The high school student was wearing a black graphic T-shirt, denim cutoff shorts and white sneakers for the outing and also carried a backpack.

The teenager has rocked the short hairstyle before, but this appears to be the first time it's ever been a color other than her natural blonde-brown locks.

shiloh
Source: mega

Though Shiloh hasn't acted yet, she has accompanied her mom to quite a few Hollywood events.

As previously reported, an insider told OK! that Shiloh feels stuck in the and custody battle.

"Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other and just move on peacefully," the source spilled. "She’s always reminding her mom and dad of the good times they shared. It pains her terribly to see them treating each other like they’re some type of monster."

shiloh jolie pitt pink buzzcut hairstyle
Source: mega

It's unclear how often Brad Pitt sees his kids due to the ongoing custody battle with the actress.

"Shiloh has tried to coax Brad to be more gentle with her mom," the insider continued. "When her mom’s in pain, she’ll attempt to settle her nerves."

The famous offspring is well aware "there’s no chance of her parents getting back together, but she figures if they could lay down their swords and settle this divorce, everyone’s lives would be better."

The source noted that Shiloh's older siblings, Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, "don’t really see both sides of the picture. They’re Team Angelina and essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago."

The exes — who split in 2016 — also share 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

It's believed Brad's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, has yet to meet any of his kids, though that could change soon, as their romance is heating up.

"It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’ feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever," the source spilled to a magazine. "If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times. They have a really healthy bond and things are going wonderfully."

Daily Mail published photos of Shiloh's new hairstyle.

