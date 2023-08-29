Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, Debuts Pink Buzzcut Hairstyle Amid Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Ongoing War
Too cool for school!
While out with a friend, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh showed off a fresh 'do: a light pink buzzcut!
Photographers caught the 17-year-old and her pal eating at Erehwon in Studio City, where they shared a hug after wrapping up their outdoor meal.
The high school student was wearing a black graphic T-shirt, denim cutoff shorts and white sneakers for the outing and also carried a backpack.
The teenager has rocked the short hairstyle before, but this appears to be the first time it's ever been a color other than her natural blonde-brown locks.
As previously reported, an insider told OK! that Shiloh feels stuck in the and custody battle.
"Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other and just move on peacefully," the source spilled. "She’s always reminding her mom and dad of the good times they shared. It pains her terribly to see them treating each other like they’re some type of monster."
"Shiloh has tried to coax Brad to be more gentle with her mom," the insider continued. "When her mom’s in pain, she’ll attempt to settle her nerves."
The famous offspring is well aware "there’s no chance of her parents getting back together, but she figures if they could lay down their swords and settle this divorce, everyone’s lives would be better."
It's believed Brad's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, has yet to meet any of his kids, though that could change soon, as their romance is heating up.
"It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’ feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever," the source spilled to a magazine. "If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times. They have a really healthy bond and things are going wonderfully."
Daily Mail published photos of Shiloh's new hairstyle.