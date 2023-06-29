Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, Shows Off Newly Shaved Head in NYC With Mom Angelina Jolie
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has a fresh 'do!
On Tuesday, June 27, the 17-year-old showed off her buzz cut while out with Angelina Jolie in NYC. The mother-daughter duo was caught leaving their car in SoHo and entering a building as cameras snapped away.
The teen was pictured wearing black headphones, a gray long-sleeve shirt with a black graphic tee on top and black pants, while Angelina sported a black V-neck dress and large black shades.
Shiloh's recent change in appearance does not come as a surprise, as she's had multiple different styles throughout the years. She even sported a similar buzz cut back in January and February, though her most recent snip looks shorter than ever.
Shiloh is one of Angelina and Brad Pitt's six children, as is Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Knox, 14, and Vivienne, 14. Since the couple's rocky divorce, which began in 2016, the pair have been intensely feuding over spending time with their children.
As OK! previously reported, a source shared that Brad believes Angelina purposefully took Shiloh on a trip to Jamaica for her 17th birthday so he wasn't able to celebrate with his daughter.
Shiloh, Angelina and Zahara all enjoyed their vacation as they attended the Calabash International Literary Festival in late May.
"Brad would have loved to celebrate Shiloh's birthday with her, but that wasn't even an option," an insider alleged. "Of course, he can't prove it, but he's convinced Angelina purposely took the girls out of town to spite him."
The contentious couple has had a drawn-out custody battle, which still has yet to be settled, though by next year, four out of six of their kids will be 18 or older.
"[Brad is] hoping that things will change once [Shiloh is] officially an adult," the source added.
Things between the former lovers may have hit their peak last year after Angelina filed legal documents claiming Brad choked one of their kids and shoved the Girl, Interrupted star herself.
Pitt adamantly denied the incident ever occurring, stating the story was "completely untrue."
