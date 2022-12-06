Turning Heads! Sienna Miller Shows Off Toned Legs In Black Mini Dress For Moet & Chandon Event In New York

Sienna Miller has never looked better!

The actress, 40, stepped out for a night on the town at a Moet and Chandon event in New York City on Monday, December 5, rocking a chic black cut out mini dress with lace stockings, highlighting her toned legs as she strutted down the red carpet.

The Factory Girl star wore her blonde locks down as she shot sultry looks to the cameras while making her way past the press line.

OUCH! SIENNA MILLER SPILLS ON 'ZERO CHEMISTRY' WITH BEN AFFLECK: 'WE COULD NOT BE LESS ATTRACTED TO EACH OTHER'