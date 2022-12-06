OK Magazine
Turning Heads! Sienna Miller Shows Off Toned Legs In Black Mini Dress For Moet & Chandon Event In New York

Source: mega
Dec. 6 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Sienna Miller has never looked better!

The actress, 40, stepped out for a night on the town at a Moet and Chandon event in New York City on Monday, December 5, rocking a chic black cut out mini dress with lace stockings, highlighting her toned legs as she strutted down the red carpet.

The Factory Girl star wore her blonde locks down as she shot sultry looks to the cameras while making her way past the press line.

The glamorous outing comes months after Miller made a shocking admission about her Live by Night costar Ben Affleck. As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty admitted to Drew Barrymore that she and the Hollywood hunk had "zero" chemistry while working on the production.

"Ben Affleck was like my brother," Miller, who is currently dating 25-year-old model Oli Green, admitted during an April appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I’ve never laughed so much in my life. I mean, that sounds like a ridiculous thing to say and like a name-dropping thing to say, but I actually mean it."

Due to Miller and Affleck's brother-sister dynamic, it was a bit difficult to act like a happy couple who cannot get enough of each other. "We had zero chemistry whatsoever — it was hysterical," she joked with the E.T. star.

"We were supposed to be in love. We could not be less attracted to each other," the American Sniper actress, who shares 10-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge, recalled. "He has an enormous head! I have a small one, so they’d have to, like, put me slightly ahead of him. … And he directed the movie, and I could barely look at him for laughing the whole time."

Luckily, both Miller and Affleck are doing great in the love department. The New York native has been dating her much-younger man since February while the Argo star married Jennifer Lopez twice over the summer.

