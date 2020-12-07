Speaking her truth. Sienna Miller got candid about one of the most difficult times in her life — when she found out her ex-fiancé, Jude Law, was having an affair.

In 2005, it was revealed that Law was cheating on Miller with his children’s nanny.

“That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience,” the 38-year-old actress told The Daily Beast. “Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do.”

Miller was performing in a production of William Shakespeare’s play As You Like It on the West End when news of Law’s affair broke.

“It was really hard. And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behavior. They knew where I would be every night,” she explained.

The American Sniper star admitted that at the time she was in “so much shock” that she completely blocked the scandal from her memory.

“There’s a whole six weeks of that experience I don’t remember,” Miller said. “I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember.

“I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything.”

Miller and Law met in 2004 while filming the movie, Alfie. The duo got engaged the same year on Christmas Day. In July 2005, The Holiday star issued a public apology to his wife for cheating on her.

“Following the reports in today’s paper, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us,” the actor said in a statement to the British Press Association at the time. “I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused.”

Law and the 21 Bridges star split in 2006 but rekindled their romance in 2009 before ultimately calling it quits for good in 2011.

Miller went on to date actor Tom Sturridge from 2011-2015 and the two share 8-year-old daughter Marlowe. The actress got engaged to Lucas Zwirner in February of this year, but the couple called off their relationship in September.