All presidential hopefuls expand their staffers to help them with the campaigns before the election. However, Joe Biden has been losing his people at an alarmingly high rate over the past years, leading people to think he lost his way as a president and his chance to extend his term.

In January, CNN cited the president's announcement regarding now-former White House chief of staff Ron Klain's departure from the team, and he was soon replaced by former Barack Obama administration official Jeff Zients.

Biden started filing out his 2024 campaign team after revealing their $72 million fundraising haul, with his representative saying they have a powerful group to endorse the president to the public.

"Already, this team has shown its ability to think outside the box to raise money, and bring in supporters across the country for the President and Vice President," Chávez Rodríguez said. "With this talented team at the helm, I'm confident our campaign will have the resources it needs to win again in 2024."

Despite the additions, Biden's campaign team focuses only on Delaware, leaving out the major U.S. states that can help him win the election again. His lacking effort — as what the public views as — is reportedly a clear indication that he will not run in 2024.