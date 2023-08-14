President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Vacationing in Delaware as Maui Fires Death Toll Rises: 'He's a Coward'
President Joe Biden is facing backlash over his response to the wildfires raging on in Maui, Hawaii.
Over the weekend, reporters caught the POTUS leaving the beach during his vacation in Delaware, but when they asked him about the catastrophe, he simply replied, "no comment."
His demeanor enraged some Americans, with one person tweeting about the situation, "He doesn’t have a comment because he doesn’t care."
"Just remember Biden spent the weekend vacationing and riding his bike at the beach while Maui is in ruins," another person wrote on social media, with a third declaring, "He is a coward."
"Clearly @joebiden is under strict orders not to speak on the Hawaii fires. Why? What are they not telling us? #fire #hawaiifires #HawaiiWildfires," said another person on Twitter, with a fifth penning, "This is so gross. I am beyond embarrassed that this guy is the leader of the free world. What's happened in Maui is frightening and we need answers."
Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump bashed the commander-in-chief last week via a Truth Social post as well.
"I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD," he said. "A stark raving Lunatic, with his HORRIBLE AND COUNTRY-THREATENING ENVIRONMENTAL, OPEN BORDERS, & DOJ/FBI WEAPONIZATION POLICIES."
Added Trump, "HE IS A MENTAL CATASTROPHE THAT IS LEADING OUR COUNTRY TO H---!"
Meanwhile, others pointed out that despite his silence on the matter, Biden declared the situation a major disaster for the country on Thursday, August 10, meaning Federal funding will be "available to affected individuals in Maui County."
"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," an official message from the POTUS' office read. "Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Maui County, and assistance for emergency protective measures for Hawaii County."
As of this morning, the death toll was at 96.