President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Vacationing in Delaware as Maui Fires Death Toll Rises: 'He's a Coward'

Meanwhile, others pointed out that despite his silence on the matter, Biden declared the situation a major disaster for the country on Thursday, August 10, meaning Federal funding will be "available to affected individuals in Maui County."

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," an official message from the POTUS' office read. "Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Maui County, and assistance for emergency protective measures for Hawaii County."

As of this morning, the death toll was at 96.