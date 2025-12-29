or
Silent Kanye West Gets Roasted for Acting 'Shy' and 'Awkward' While Onstage at Friend Deon Cole's Comedy Show: Watch

Source: @deoncole/instagram;mega

Kanye West was unusually quiet at Deon Cole's comedy show.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori came out to support his pal Deon Cole at his improv show on Friday, December 26, but when the comedian brought the rapper onstage to close out the night, the two were acting more like awkward acquaintances.

Cole introduced West by telling the crowd, "Go on and give it up for a dear friend," with the two sharing a handshake greeting.

Deon Cole Brings Kanye West Onstage at His Comedy Show

Source: @okmagazine/instagram

Kanye West was called out for acting 'awkward' at his friend's comedy show.

However, the father-of-four barely reacted for the rest of his time onstage.

"Thank you for coming out, dog. You had a good time tonight? Did you laugh? Like, not no fake laugh. … You wouldn’t give me no sympathy laugh? You was, like, busting the f--- up?" Cole, 53, asked, as West, 48, shook his head and smiled without saying anything.

"Why your body language ain’t showing bust the f--- up body language? You up there like, 'Hmm. Yeah,'" the actor noted of his odd response.

Source: @deoncole/instagram

The rapper barely said anything out loud as Cole asked him about his night.

Cole said he appreciated the Grammy winner attending his show and once again called out his weird demeanor, joking, "This is good. This is good, healthy conversation. Two great friends."

He wrapped up the moment by noting West has a "new album coming out," to which Cole joked maybe he "can get on the interlude."

The Black-ish alum captioned his post, "About last night. What a great time. Laughter & love wins again. Hollywood improv."

Fans React to the Awkward Moment

Kanye West

Source: mega

The rapper attended the show with wife Bianca Censori.

Fans couldn't help but poke fun at the interaction, with one person commenting on the clip, "AWKWARD AF 😂."

"That’s not Ye that’s a shy lil boy. something ain’t right is he high af or what," another person asked, while a third joked, "lol man.. awkward meets awkward! It’s sumn [sic] in the Chicago pop! Lol."

"Thought it was AI 😂," a fourth individual admitted.

Kanye West Was Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder

Source: mega

Though the dad-of-four was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he confessed he doesn't always take his medication.

Others thought his subdued behavior was a positive sign after years of West's outbursts and erratic behavior.

Though the Yeezy designer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he admitted over the years that he has sometimes chosen not to take his prescribed medication.

In the 2025 documentary In Whose Name?, the "Heartless" vocalist spilled, "I would rather be dead than be on medication. Either they destroy me, or I destroy it."

West claimed medication was "killing our ability to think outside the box."

Source: mega

West has been under fire for years due to his controversial comments and erratic behavior.

West's shocking behavior includes him making controversial comments about slavery, sharing antisemitic and racist remarks and accusing ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family of being traffickers.

