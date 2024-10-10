Kanye West Hired Someone to 'Investigate the Kardashian Family' and Their 'Supposed Links' to Trafficking, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims

West's former employee sued the Yeezy founder on Thursday, October 10, claiming they were hired by the 47-year-old to spy on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , and her famous family, as well as his current wife, Bianca Censori , while she was traveling abroad — in addition to various other illegal requests.

Kanye West was accused of threatening to 'kill' his former staffer over the phone.

The complaint was filed in Los Angeles, where a Michigan-based man opting to identify under the pseudonym John Doe said he was first hired by West as a deputy campaign director in December 2022, when the A-list star decided he wanted to run for president, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.

Doe claimed he was later promoted to director of intelligence. As part of the new role, he was allegedly required to conduct "various investigations" on attorneys, people who have sued West in the past and various members of his inner circle.