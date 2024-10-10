Kanye West Hired Someone to 'Investigate the Kardashian Family' and Their 'Supposed Links' to Trafficking, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims
A new 22-page lawsuit against Kanye West included numerous shocking accusations regarding the controversial rapper.
West's former employee sued the Yeezy founder on Thursday, October 10, claiming they were hired by the 47-year-old to spy on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her famous family, as well as his current wife, Bianca Censori, while she was traveling abroad — in addition to various other illegal requests.
The complaint was filed in Los Angeles, where a Michigan-based man opting to identify under the pseudonym John Doe said he was first hired by West as a deputy campaign director in December 2022, when the A-list star decided he wanted to run for president, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
Doe claimed he was later promoted to director of intelligence. As part of the new role, he was allegedly required to conduct "various investigations" on attorneys, people who have sued West in the past and various members of his inner circle.
"John Doe was also tasked by Ye to investigate the Kardashian family and supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had with criminal enterprises, including alleged s-- trafficking," the lawsuit alleged of Kim and her brood, which includes the exes' four kids: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.
The individual said he was ordered to "hire private investigators to follow and 'tail' his wife, Bianca Censori, when she was traveling alone to visit family in Australia" without the Yeezy architect's consent, per court documents.
Doe detailed how his time working for West as a "fixer" abruptly ended in the middle of May after the staffer received a phone call from a teacher at Donda Academy, the rapper's private Christian school, expressing safety concerns about some of the students.
The plaintiff said he told Yeezy leadership about the situation and "almost immediately" received a call from West, in which the clothing designer "yell[ed], curse[d] and threaten[ed] Doe with great bodily injury, including death, if Doe repeated what Doe learned from the Donda employee."
West was accused of playing a recording of "scary voices that were threatening to harm" Doe while telling the staffer he was "f------ dead to [him]," according to the lawsuit.
In the days that followed, Doe recalled allegedly being threatened by West's "enforcers," causing him to experience PTSD from his past military experiences.
"[Doe] experienced panic attacks, anxiety, and severe emotional distress, which caused him to seek medical treatment and was placed in a facility to address his declining mental health," the lawsuit alleged.
Doe is asking for restitution of unpaid wages, legal fees and general and punitive damages to be determined at trial.
The man suing West has become the latest of several people to file lawsuits against the rapper — including other former employees, an ex-assistant and teachers from Donda Academy.
