Simon Rex Turned a 450-Square-Foot Shipping Container Into His Second Home, Goes There When He Gets 'Annoyed in L.A.'
Simon Rex doesn't need material things to live a fulfilling life.
On the Tuesday, August 6, episode of Seth and Josh Meyer's "Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers" podcast, Rex revealed he splits his time between a house in Los Angeles and a "double shipping container" in Joshua Tree, Calif.
Rex, 50, explained he turned the 450-square-foot structure into a tiny home so he could have somewhere to go when he needed to escape the chaos of Hollywood.
"I go to Joshua Tree when I get annoyed in L.A., and then when I get bored out there, I come back, and I go back and forth," he said of his small crib, which sits on five acres.
"It’s basically like a box in the middle of [nowhere]. It’s off-grid, meaning that there is no infrastructure," the What I Like About You alum explained.
The Scary Movie star described the home as "a tiny box" that has "all glass on one side" while the interior is "one big room."
The structure uses a septic tank and solar power, and though he's miles away from anyone else, he can stay connected via wifi.
"You learn that you don’t need much, and there’s something sort of zen about that and simplifying everything and not having a lot of clutter, because you don’t need all the stuff," he shared. "It’s the best thing I could’ve got for myself."
In a 2021 interview, the former MTV VJ insisted he wasn't "trying to be a recluse," sharing, "I’m hypersensitive. I just feel things too much."
"Any time I go to L.A., I start feeling my shoulders tense up. When I’m up here, I immediately — whoosh. This place heals you," he told Vulture. "Every single night, you’re in a different Salvador Dalí painting. It’s f------ magical."
Moving away from L.A. also helped him slow down his racing mind, explaining that things like "yoga, meditation workshops [and] self-help books" didn't do much for him.
In addition, his calm surroundings allowed him to stop worrying about what would come next in his career.
"It’s the psychology of, like, if you go out with a rubber in your pocket and think you’re gonna get laid, it doesn’t happen," he said of trying to nab roles. "It’s only when you surrender that things happen."