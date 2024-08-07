OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Real Estate
OK LogoNEWS

Simon Rex Turned a 450-Square-Foot Shipping Container Into His Second Home, Goes There When He Gets 'Annoyed in L.A.'

A photo of Simon Rex and a photo of his home in Joshua Tree.
Source: mega;@simonrex415/instagram
By:

Aug. 7 2024, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Simon Rex doesn't need material things to live a fulfilling life.

On the Tuesday, August 6, episode of Seth and Josh Meyer's "Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers" podcast, Rex revealed he splits his time between a house in Los Angeles and a "double shipping container" in Joshua Tree, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement
simon rex
Source: mega

Actor Simon Rex turned two shipping containers in Joshua Tree, Calif., into a small second home.

Rex, 50, explained he turned the 450-square-foot structure into a tiny home so he could have somewhere to go when he needed to escape the chaos of Hollywood.

"I go to Joshua Tree when I get annoyed in L.A., and then when I get bored out there, I come back, and I go back and forth," he said of his small crib, which sits on five acres.

Article continues below advertisement
simon rex
Source: mega

Rex said dividing his time between the two homes is the 'best thing' he could have done for himself.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s basically like a box in the middle of [nowhere]. It’s off-grid, meaning that there is no infrastructure," the What I Like About You alum explained.

The Scary Movie star described the home as "a tiny box" that has "all glass on one side" while the interior is "one big room."

Article continues below advertisement
simon rex
Source: @simonrex415/instagram

Rex often posts photos from the inside of his second home on social media.

MORE ON:
Real Estate
Article continues below advertisement

The structure uses a septic tank and solar power, and though he's miles away from anyone else, he can stay connected via wifi.

"You learn that you don’t need much, and there’s something sort of zen about that and simplifying everything and not having a lot of clutter, because you don’t need all the stuff," he shared. "It’s the best thing I could’ve got for myself."

Article continues below advertisement
simon rex
Source: @simonrex415/instagram

In 2022, he added a guest house to his property.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2021 interview, the former MTV VJ insisted he wasn't "trying to be a recluse," sharing, "I’m hypersensitive. I just feel things too much."

"Any time I go to L.A., I start feeling my shoulders tense up. When I’m up here, I immediately — whoosh. This place heals you," he told Vulture. "Every single night, you’re in a different Salvador Dalí painting. It’s f------ magical."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Moving away from L.A. also helped him slow down his racing mind, explaining that things like "yoga, meditation workshops [and] self-help books" didn't do much for him.

In addition, his calm surroundings allowed him to stop worrying about what would come next in his career.

"It’s the psychology of, like, if you go out with a rubber in your pocket and think you’re gonna get laid, it doesn’t happen," he said of trying to nab roles. "It’s only when you surrender that things happen."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.