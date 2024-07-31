Simone Biles Annihilates Ex-Teammate MyKayla Skinner With Shady Instagram Post After Team USA Wins Gymnastics Gold Medal at Olympics
The best way to prove haters wrong? Winning an Olympic gold medal, of course.
Simone Biles wasn't playing around after her team won gold in the women's gymnastics team final at the Paris Summer Games, as she shut down haters who doubted the squad's skills with one shady Instagram caption.
On Tuesday, July 30, Biles, 27, took to the social media app with photos of herself and teammates Suni Lee, 21, Jordan Chiles, 23, Jade Carey, 24, and Hezly Rivera, 16, highlighting their win, writing: "Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions."
The caption appeared to be a clear dig at Biles, Lee, Chiles and Carey's former 2020 Tokyo Olympics teammate MyKayla Skinner, who recently snubbed present day athletes by claiming gymnasts "don't work as hard" as they used to.
"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," Skinner, 27, spilled while reacting to the gymnastics trials for Team USA in a since-deleted YouTube video.
Skinner controversially proceeded to blame the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a non-profit created to help end abuse in athletics, as part of the reason behind her opinion.
"Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say. Which, in some ways is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense," she explained.
After receiving widespread criticism for her comments, Skinner apologized for her remarks, insisting her words were "misinterpreted or misunderstood."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"A lot of the stuff that I was talking about wasn't always necessarily about the current team," Skinner said at the beginning of July via a video shared to her Instagram Story. "Because I love and support all the girls that made it and I'm so proud of them."
After shading Skinner and solidifying her spot as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast, Biles went on to celebrate her big win with her husband, Jonathan Owens, who ensured the Chicago Bears approved of his time off during the NFL pre-season in order to watch his wife make history in France.
Owens, 29, was in the crowd cheering Biles on throughout each of her performances on Tuesday, as he later took to Instagram with a sweet post congratulating his lover on her impressive win.
"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙," gushed Owens, who tied the knot with Biles in 2023.