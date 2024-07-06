'Not Everyone Needs a Mic': Simone Biles Appears to Diss Former Olympian MyKayla Skinner Following Her Controversial Comments About This Year's Team
Simone Biles stuck up for her 2024 Olympic teammates!
After 2020 Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner shared a controversial video dissing the new group of nationally acclaimed athletes, Biles, 27, appeared to share a message directed at Skinner.
"Not everyone needs a mic and a platform," the seven-time Olympic medalist penned.
Biles' comment came as a response to Skinner's since-deleted YouTube footage, where she came after the team and the nonprofit organization U.S. Center for SafeSport, which aspires to end abusive practices within the world of athletics.
"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," Skinner stated. "The girls just don't have the work ethic."
She then claimed the organization made it "hard" because "coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say."
"Which, in some ways, is really good," she admitted, "but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense."
After the video circulated, Skinner received tons of backlash, which she attempted to quell with an online apology.
"Hey, guys, just wanted to pop on here really quick, because I know we did the recap on YouTube, and I feel like a lot of you guys had misinterpreted or misunderstood exactly what I was meaning or had said," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
She explained that "a lot of the stuff" she said "wasn't always necessarily about the current team because I love and support all the girls that made it, and I'm so proud of them."
"So anyway, sorry for anything that got out of context or seemed hurtful. That is never my intention. And seriously, throughout the video, I was so pumped for the girls, and it was fun watching trials and doing a live with everybody," the mother-of-one added.
Despite her apparent remorse, many fans came after Skinner again in response to Biles’ post to Threads.
"Mykayla wouldn't have that silver medal if it wasn't for Simone. She never qualified as an official member of the 2020 the Olympic team. It amazes me that at 27 years old, she can be that immature. (Mykayla) Some adults act like children," one user penned, while another added, "Agreed. The remarks from Mykayla Skinner were uncalled for."
A third individual joked, “Or a YouTube channel for that matter. For instance. Hypothetically speaking.”