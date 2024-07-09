OK Magazine
'Live Your Life!': Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Reacts to Outcry Over His 'Catch' Comments About Their Marriage

simone biles husband jonathan owens reacts backlash
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram
By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Jonathan Owens didn't even notice the internet was talking about him when he referred to himself as "the catch" in his marriage to seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles.

Now, the football star, 28, is addressing how he felt after making the remark, which didn't sit well with a lot of people.

simone biles husband jonathan owens reacts backlash
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married in 2023.

“I have all my social media notifications off, so I didn’t even know for a while,” Owens told Us Weekly. “I was actually with my mom and Simone whenever it came out, so, all the comments and everything, I just let them read it. I try to stay off of it, and obviously if you feel like stuff is kind of getting out of hand, that’s when you reach in and say something."

The NFL star, who got married to the brunette beauty in April 2023, then shared why he didn't defend himself at the time.

“I don’t mean to cuss, but like, d---ed if you do, d---ed if you don’t,” he admitted. “If you say something, they’re going to say something; if you don’t say something, they’re going to say something.”

“So, just live your life. People are going to talk about you anyway, so you might as well do it the way you want to,” he added.

simone biles husband jonathan owens reacts backlash
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles is off to the Paris Olympics.

As OK! previously reported, Owens said he didn't know who the athlete, 27, was when they matched on the celebrity dating app Raya.

"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," he explained. "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her]."

simone biles husband jonathan owens reacts backlash
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles said she had a hard time seeing her husband receive so much backlash for his comments.

Simone Biles
When host Ryan Clark jokingly asked if he considered himself the better "catch" in their relationship, he agreed, noting, "I always say that the men are the catch."

His rude remarks went viral, especially since Biles' career is quite impressive.

"Who are you? Definitely not a catch that’s for sure," one person wrote toward Owens on social media, while another asked, "He didn’t know that he was dating one of the most decorated women in gymnastics?"

"This is cringe and embarrassing to be honest," stated a third. "He shouldn't have disclosed all that."

simone biles husband jonathan owens reacts backlash
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

The star pictured at a football game.

Following the incident, Biles confessed she didn't handle the backlash well.

"I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!'" the star said during an interview on "Call Her Daddy." "I'm like, 'He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.' Truly, I've never met a man like him."

"He never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!" she continued.

