'F--- Off': Simone Biles Demands Haters Stop Being 'Disrespectful' Toward Husband Jonathan Owens

By:

May 20 2024, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Simone Biles is once again defending her marriage to Jonathan Owens.

Several months after the NFL player made controversial comments about their relationship, he was trolled while watching his wife perform at the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic.

simone biles haters stop disrespectful husband jonathan owens
Source: @simonebiles/instagram

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens married in 2023.

At the Saturday, May 18, event, Owens, 28, was identified as "Simone Biles' husband," a reference to the drama than ensued when he claimed he was better "catch" in their relationship.

Though the Chicago Bears safety was enthusiastically supporting and cheering on his wife, 27, at the event, social media couldn't help but laugh at the situation — however, the Olympian didn't find it funny.

simone biles haters stop disrespectful husband jonathan owens
Source: mega

The NFL player was trolled while supporting the gymnast at her latest event.

"I'm going to quickly address this ... the joke was never a joke! Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband," she wrote on Instagram Stories later that day. "So I'm gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f--- off."

"And if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you. Simple as that," the star continued. "And no I don't need to touch grass or whatever tf [the f---] y'all suggest...."

She added to those who support the pair's romance, "We love y'all so much."

simone biles haters stop disrespectful husband jonathan owens
Source: @simonebiles/instagram

Owens came under fire for claiming he was the better 'catch' in their relationship.

That same day, Biles posted a few photos with her man.

The drama surrounding the couple began in December 2023, when Owens claimed he was the better "catch" in their relationship, spilling on a podcast, "I always say that the men are the catch."

Owens also admitted he "didn't know who" Biles was when they first connected on a dating app despite the fact that she's the most decorated female gymnast of all time.

His comments quickly landed him in the hot seat, though he claimed both himself and Biles were "unbothered" by the backlash.

simone biles haters stop disrespectful husband jonathan owens
Source: @simonebiles/instagram

Biles told haters to stop disrespecting Owens.

However, just last month, Biles admitted the situation did take a toll on her privately.

"I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!' I'm like, 'He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.' Truly, I've never met a man like him," she explained on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

"He never said I wasn't a catch," she clarified. "He said he was a catch. Because he is!"

"I thought it was hilarious at first and then it hurt my feelings. One night I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody,'" the gymnast shared. "That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."

