Simone Biles Throws Shade at Donald Trump After Winning Olympic Gold: 'I Love My Black Job'
Simone Biles wasn't afraid to throw Donald Trump under the bus as she posted for photos clutching her medal and a "Goat" necklace after winning two gold medals in Paris, France, at the 2024 Olympics.
The 27-year-old star shared a post from singer Ricky Davila who gushed over her recent milestone.
"Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her Black job," he wrote, to which she replied on X, "I love my Black job," adding a black heart emoji.
Biles seemed to be referring to comments Trump made a June debate.
"They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people," he said about immigrants. "They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."
People loved that Biles made a joke about the situation. One person wrote, "We love your Black job Simone," while another said, "We love you for doing your black job to the Blackest of your abilities."
A third person added, "We love you and we’re ready for more Black jobs!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, came under fire for questioning VP Kamala Harris' race.
During an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists, he said: “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”
He added he respects “either one,” but Harris “obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn, she became a Black person.”
Harris hit back, replying: “The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us — they are an essential source of our strength."