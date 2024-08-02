Simone Biles Throws Shade at Donald Trump After Winning Olympic Gold: 'I Love My Black Job'

Simone Biles wasn't afraid to throw Donald Trump under the bus as she posted for photos clutching her medal and a "Goat" necklace after winning two gold medals in Paris, France, at the 2024 Olympics.

The 27-year-old star shared a post from singer Ricky Davila who gushed over her recent milestone.

"Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her Black job," he wrote, to which she replied on X, "I love my Black job," adding a black heart emoji.