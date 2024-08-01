Donald Trump 'C------ the Bed' by Denying Kamala Harris' Race in Front of Black Journalists, Says Former GOP Advisor
Former President Donald Trump faced backlash for questioning Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity at an all-Black journalists' panel, with some political commentators claiming he "c------ the bed."
Trump suggested that Harris, the first Black woman and South-Asian American to serve as vice president, isn't actually Black and claimed she had only embraced her Indian heritage throughout her career.
"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump told the panel of Black female journalists at the NABJ conference in Chicago on Wednesday, July 31.
Scott Jennings, a former adviser to Republican President George W. Bush, expressed disappointment in Trump's performance during an interview on CNN.
"I think he deserves some points for showing up at this thing and giving it a go. Where's Kamala Harris today? Not there," he told NewsNight host Abby Phillip, who had asked him about what appeared to be a "rehearsed" line of attack. "But that having been said, he c------ the bed today. The only question is whether he's going to roll around in it or get up and change his sheets."
Harris, the expected Democratic nominee for the upcoming 2024 presidential race after President Joe Biden's withdrawal, has a diverse background, being the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.
She has been actively involved in Black communities, having attended Howard University and been a member of the Congressional Black Caucus for several years before becoming Biden's VP.
During the panel, Trump clashed with interviewer Rachel Scott from ABC News, accusing her of a "very rude introduction" and deflecting questions about his previous criticisms of Black individuals and journalists.
He also faced scrutiny for his associations and interactions with individuals linked to white supremacist groups, raising further concerns.
Trump deflected and claimed he loved and has "done so much" for the Black community, calling himself the "best president for the black population since Abraham Lincoln."
When Scott asked if that included President Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the Voting Rights Act, Trump didn't respond.
In response to the controversy, Harris took to X, formerly Twitter, denouncing Trump's behavior, calling his claims "the same old show."
She criticized his approach and rhetoric, stating, "The American people deserve better than Donald Trump's divisiveness and disrespect."