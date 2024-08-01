Donald Trump 'C------ the Bed' by Denying Kamala Harris' Race in Front of Black Journalists, Says Former GOP Advisor

Trump suggested that Harris, the first Black woman and South-Asian American to serve as vice president, isn't actually Black and claimed she had only embraced her Indian heritage throughout her career.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump told the panel of Black female journalists at the NABJ conference in Chicago on Wednesday, July 31.

Scott Jennings, a former adviser to Republican President George W. Bush, expressed disappointment in Trump's performance during an interview on CNN.

"I think he deserves some points for showing up at this thing and giving it a go. Where's Kamala Harris today? Not there," he told NewsNight host Abby Phillip, who had asked him about what appeared to be a "rehearsed" line of attack. "But that having been said, he c------ the bed today. The only question is whether he's going to roll around in it or get up and change his sheets."