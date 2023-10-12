Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Will Settle Split Privately, Dismiss Miami Divorce Case After Mediation
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split has taken a turn for the better after a nasty few weeks.
According to RadarOnline.com, the singer requested to dismiss the divorce filing he made in Miami last month, as the pair decided to handle the split privately instead.
Miami Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young signed an “Agreed Order of Abatement” on Wednesday, October 11, to halt the proceedings.
“The parties are pursuing an amicable resolution of all matters related to the dissolution of their marriage,” court docs stated. "They have engaged in mediation and intend to engage in further mediation in the hope that they can reach an agreement on all issues without further involvement of the Court."
The move comes a few days after the estranged spouses came to an agreement over temporary custody of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months.
"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," they said in a joint message. "We look forward to being great co-parents."
At the start of the their split, the Game of Thrones alum, 27, accused Jonas, 34, of purposely withholding their girls' passports so she couldn't take them with her to England.
She also claimed the couple had previously agreed to make London their permanent home, but Jonas apparently had a change of heart after the split.
Prior to the custody agreement, which expires at the end of January 2024, the TV star was living at pal Taylor Swift's Manhattan apartment, where she stays even when she has custody of her daughters.
"Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."
Turner appeared to send a message to the "Only Human" crooner and referenced her bond with Swift — who used to date Jonas — when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a friendship bracelet featuring the word "fearless," the name of one of Swift's songs and albums.
The mom-of-two has also been seen out to dinner with the Grammy winner on multiple occasions and accompanied her to the Kansas City Chiefs game in New Jersey to watch Swift's rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce take on the New York Jets.
Meanwhile, Jonas is on the road with brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas for The Jonas Brothers' tour, which wraps up its first leg in December. The band embarks on the international leg in February 2024.