Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards is proving she’s glowing and thriving even while dealing with personal chaos. The 54-year-old actress turned heads in Los Angeles over the weekend, stepping out at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to celebrate a special screening of her cult-classic Drop Dead Gorgeous on Saturday, August 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Richards, who recently had a b------ implant revision surgery, commanded attention in a black lace bodysuit paired with sleek, tailored pants, along with a chic leather jacket casually draped over her shoulders. The daring outfit showed off her toned frame and cleavage, giving fans a dose of Hollywood glamour.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram Denise Richards wowed fans with a bold look in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

In one snapshot, Richards struck a bold pose between two massive Oscar statues. Another photo captured her basking in golden-hour light on a rooftop terrace, gazing fiercely into the distance with the city skyline behind her. “Rebecca Leeman would be so proud,” Richards joked on Instagram, giving a nod to her legendary 1999 comedy role.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fans couldn’t get enough of the look. Her daughter Lola Sheen gushed in the comments, “You are so beautiful Mom wow ❤️.” Kathy Hilton added, “You look incredible.” Another follower raved, “Rebecca Ann Leeman is one of the most iconic & underrated mean girls & I love what a cult classic this film has become! It was the first movie I ever bought on DVD as a kid & it’s one of my comfort movies ❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram The star attended a screening of her film 'Drop Dead Gorgeous.'

Article continues below advertisement

Richards also made it a family affair, sharing a moment onstage before the screening. "I have two of my daughters here, Sami [Sheen] and Eloise, who are seeing it for the first time on a big screen," she said, per People. "I think one may be seeing it for the first time ever, but that's good."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Later, she shared a heartwarming snap with 14-year-old Eloise, whom estranged husband Aaron Phypers adopted in 2019. The duo smiled on a red couch at the event, with Eloise holding a can of Coca-Cola as Denise leaned in, both looking relaxed and happy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram Denise Richards posed with her daughter Eloise at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

The glamorous outing comes just weeks after Denise’s marriage came to an end. She and Aaron split in July after nearly seven years together, with the Dirty Hands star filing for divorce on July 4, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Article continues below advertisement

Court filings later revealed troubling details about their relationship, with Denise alleging repeated abuse throughout their marriage. "Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," she claimed. "Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram The actress is currently going through a divorce from Aaron Phypers.