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Single Jennifer Lopez Stuns in New Selfie as She Gushes Over 'New Beginnings'

jennifer lopez new selfie new beginnings
Source: MEGA;@JLo/X

Jennifer Lopez shared a glowing Easter selfie and opened up about 'new beginnings' after her split.

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April 6 2026, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez is stepping into a fresh new chapter.

The multi-hyphenate star took to social media to share a stunning new selfie that quickly grabbed fans’ attention. In the cozy snap, Lopez looked relaxed and radiant, wearing a soft cream turtleneck sweater while gently resting her face in her hand. She added a playful touch to the look with a pair of bunny ears as she celebrated Easter Sunday.

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image of Jennifer Lopez shared a new selfie on Easter.
Source: @JLo/X

Jennifer Lopez shared a new selfie on Easter.

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The singer and actress kept things effortlessly chic with soft glam makeup, warm tones, glossy lips and loose strands framing her face, giving the photo an intimate, laid-back vibe.

But it wasn’t just the photo that had people talking — it was her message.

Alongside the selfie, Lopez opened up about starting fresh, hinting she’s turning the page after recent changes in her personal life.

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Source: @JLo/X
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“Happy Easter, everybody!! God shows us that all miracles are possible…He can rise from the dead and bring new life. Here’s to new beginnings…” the Selena star penned.

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image of The singer talked about embracing 'new beginnings.'
Source: MEGA

The singer talked about embracing 'new beginnings.'

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Of course, her fans flooded the comments section.

“You look amazing! Happy Easter JLo!! ❤️🐇,” one wrote.

Another added, “Cheers to new beginnings queen. 💖.”

“Happy Easter Pretty,” a third chimed in.

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The post comes just weeks after Lopez got candid about her life following her split from Ben Affleck, 53, in January 2025.

"I'm in my happy era," Lopez told Nightline host Juju Yang on March 11. “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good."

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The "I'm Real" singer admitted that her "whole f------ world exploded" when her marriage ended, leading her to step back and focus on healing.

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image of Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2025.

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“I canceled tours and just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything – just sit," she shared. “I needed to be home with my kids, and that was the priority at that time. I just got to the point where I was like, ‘What is going on with you?’ Because I couldn’t blame anybody else, because I don’t think that’s where the lesson is. And so I really wanted to figure myself out.”

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image of Jennifer Lopez confirmed she is currently single.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she is currently single.

Now, Lopez is fully embracing this new phase, as she also confirmed she’s currently single for the first time in decades.

“It’s so nice right now. I’m so happy. It’s the best. I just feel really good right now," she said. "And that was the scary thing for me when I was younger. Like, I didn’t know if I could do that. I was always afraid to do that.”

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